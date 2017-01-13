Lucky Patcher for iPhone

If you are an iPhone or an iPad user, there is no doubt of the fact that you feel sorry for most of the useful applications on the iOS app store come at some pretty substantial prices. In most of the cases, you have to be content with the free version of the application or the trial version which will stop working once the trial period is over. Well, there is a solution to the issue that you are facing here. You can easily use Lucky Patcher for iPhone and iPad and get to use all the premium applications for absolutely free.

Before we get into how to get Lucky Patcher for iPhone, let us just take a look at all the features that the Lucky Patcher application gives you. Lucky Patcher is a simple application that allows you to use the premium versions of the apps for free. Besides, the application also allows you to modify the access permission that each and every application takes on your device, removes the annoying advertisements from your applications. The Lucky Patcher application also allows you to back up your applications and even restore those applications in case of any loss. Thus now, you can visualize the significant impact that the Lucky Patcher will have on your iPhone or iPad.

How to Install Lucky Patcher for iPhone

iOS does not allow you to install third party applications directly on the device. You are in good luck in case your iPhone or iPad is jailbroken. But in case your device is not jailbroken, you do not need to feel bad about it. All you need is an application that allows you to use third-party apps on your iPhone or iPad. You can download such a request directly from the iOS app store. Now let us go through the simple steps to get Lucky Patcher for iPhone and iPad.

Step 1: For non-jailbroken users, download and install an application that allows you to install third party applications on your iOS device.

Step 2: Search for Lucky Patcher on iOS app store and click install.

Step 3: Considering the strict security that iOS has, the download might fail once or twice. (Do not forget you are downloading and attempting to install a third party application on the device, which is not supposed to be. Thus, iOS will do its best to stop the download. Please be patient here.)

Step 4: Once the download is done, wait for the application to get installed and allow the permission that it needs.

Step 5: You are set to use Lucky Patcher on iPhone and iPad.

Once installed, you will now be able to remove advertisements from applications, patch trial versions of the applications and use the premium version for free and much more. Although there are a few alternatives to Lucky Patcher for iPhone and iPad, there are not a lot of applications that are as competent as Lucky Patcher. So to use all the paid sections for any application, Lucky Patcher is the one to go for.