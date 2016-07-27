Poke Notify: Now get notifications on your phone when a Pokemon is near you

I do not think that I have to say anything more about Pokemon Go. As we all know, Pokemon Go is one of the most popular games in the world right now with downloads that have exceeded expectations on all fronts. Currently, it is one of the most popular games in the world and in the USA it has been breaking records since the day of its inception. It has broken all iStore app download records and is currently available for Android. Pokemon Go has reached these milestones even when it is available in only a few selected countries and has not yet made a worldwide release. The game is based on the concept of Augmented Reality, which involves users roaming around the streets to catch Pokemons. Poke Notify is one that is helping Pokemon Go reach eveb greater heights.

The game, although very popular, is not without its problems. Due to the huge and unexpected popularity it has garnered over a short period of time the developers of the game are struggling to cope up with the pressure that the servers are being put under due to a massive population playing the game at the same time. Also, there are many other developers who are making apps to piggyback Pokemon Go’s success and therefore, you will find a number of support apps that have come out in order to make the game easier. I have already talked about some of these new apps that are being created to complement the Pokemon Go game. Poke Radar is a new app that has been made to search for Pokemons within an area and then there was the recent release of Razer Go, the first-of-its-kind Pokemon Go chat messenger.

Poke Notify: How does it work?

So what does this new app Poke Notify do? Its functionality is very similar to Poke Radar, but it has a couple of features that makes it different and unique. While Poke Radar is crowd-sourced and gives you information about Pokemons roaming around in the area only when you open the app, Poke Notify is an application that runs in the background and notifies you about Pokemons in your area with a custom message notification like when you get a WhatsApp message. This app is not crowd-sourced and gets its information directly from the Pokemon Go app which makes it very reliable, but the fact that it runs in the background is a bit disturbing as it drains the battery all the time even when your phone is locked, and you think that all the applications are off.

Poke Notify also comes with another great feature. From a list, you get to choose what Pokemons you want to catch, and the app will send you notifications regarding those Pokemons only. From its user feedback, the app maker Apptastic got the information that the battery draining part is a very negative side of Poke Notify, and that is why it rolled out another update which seeks to save battery life as well as work efficiently. So now you can easily get this app from the Google Play Store and install it and use it to find Pokemons nearby. Your work is lessened all the more because you do not have to search manually for Pokemons. This app will search them for you, and as soon as there is any Pokemon in your vicinity, it will send you a message after which you can open the Pokemon Go app and then catch the Pokemon if you want it.

Poke Notify is available for free on the Google Play Store. The user interface is really simple, and it does not feature any in-app purchases. So, go and get it now.

Source: Megabox