There are other cool AR apps apart from Pokemon Go

It is useless to ask if you know about Pokemon Go. This viral app has been creating waves since the day it was launched and at present is one of the most downloaded games in the history of apps, be it Android or iOS. A unique feature about Pokemon go is that it relies on Augmented Reality to function. You may not be knowing that Augmented Reality has been in place for making apps since a long time back. Pokemon Go is not the only AR app that is available on the market right now, but it has certainly enhanced the popularity of AR apps and is currently making a foundation for more such apps to come through.

So let us take a look at some other cool AR apps that are currently available in app stores right now.

Cool AR Apps other than Pokemon Go: